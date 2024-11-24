Lagos Vows To Tackle Human Trafficking 

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to combating irregular migration and human trafficking.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bolaji Cecilia Dada made this known while speaking at a sensitisation programme held recently at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), for returnees and victims of human trafficking and migration

Addressing the returnees from various countries like Libya, Mali, Chad, who were lured into leaving the country for greener pastures and some who were trafficked outside the country while underage, Dada highlighted the devastating effects of irregular migration and human trafficking, particularly on vulnerable groups such as women and children. She emphasised the need for collective action, awareness, and the provision of opportunities to mitigate these challenges.

“Irregular migration and human trafficking are urgent global challenges that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations. Many individuals are deceived by false promises of better opportunities abroad, only to find themselves in exploitative situations. As a government, we are committed to raising awareness, strengthening policies, and collaborating with stakeholders to create economic opportunities for our people”, she stated.

Dada urged attendees to act as ambassadors, educating others on the dangers of irregular migration and human trafficking while advocating for women’s rights and empowerment.

“Our Ministry remains steadfast in creating awareness and implementing programmes to empower the vulnerable in our society. Together, we can discourage illegal migration, prostitution, and other social vices while fostering growth and dignity for all”, she asserted.

The Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation remains committed to its mandate of combating societal challenges and fostering empowerment across all levels, the government said in a statement.

