Lagos to auction 88 impounded vehicles Tomorrow

88 vehicles impounded by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), for contravening the One-Way Traffic Law are to be publicly auctioned tomorrow, 20th January 2021.

This is after the Agency secured a court order authorizing it to publicly auction the vehicles which have been forfeited to the Government, by an order of a Lagos State Mobile Court.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, disclosed that the public auction of the 88 vehicles impounded by the enforcement team of the Agency in different parts of the State, would hold in line with COVID-19 protocols tomorrow, at the Agency’s Car Park (Behind Shoprite), Alausa, Ikeja.

CSP Jejeloye revealed that the offenders were arraigned before the Lagos Mobile Court and found guilty of the said crime which resulted in the forfeiture of their vehicles to the State government by the Court in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

He urged all motorists to desist from driving against traffic (one-way) as the penalty is outright forfeiture of such vehicle to the government without an option of fine.

The Taskforce Chairman averred that other traffic offenders caught plying BRT corridors or those causing obstruction to other road users were also arraigned and fined by Lagos State Mobile Court at Bolade, Oshodi.

While reiterating the State government’s zero-tolerance for the violation of the law under any guise, the Chairman maintained that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has directed the Agency to continue the prosecution of traffic offenders until sanity is restored on Lagos roads and law-abiding citizens are allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.