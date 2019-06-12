Lagos APC Leader says Gbajabiamila is the best thing to happen to Nigeria

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Lagos State, Hon Adeyinka Adedoyin, on Tuesday said the election of Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives was a sign of further development, true federalism and respect for the rule of law in Nigeria.

Adedoyin spoke at a gathering of religious leaders, politicians, women and youth leaders in Surulere.

He said Gbajabiamila’s victory was well deserved as ‘’ it is the result of hard work, confidence and above all, God’s intervention’’.

‘’I consider it remarkable that the representative of Surulere Constituency 1 is occupying the speakership position. I am confident that those values which inspired the Honourable Members to elect him will be maintained and even surpassed’’

He called on Gbajabiamila to engage the National Assembly members, Presidency and the leadership of APC in new and exciting ways.

Adedoyin who congratulated Gbajabiamila on his election as Speaker urged him to fashion out strategies to run his office efficiently and work out how to relate with the presidency without losing the confidence and respect of Nigerians or his colleagues in the National Assembly.

‘’I am sure with the impeccable credentials, strong character, honest disposition and accessibility, Gbajabiamila will discharge the burden of the new office and take Nigeria to new heights’’

Specifically, he urged Gbajabiamila to ensure that his words and actions promote peace, harmony and development.

He appealed to members of the 9th Assembly to be committed to their legislative and oversight functions.