La Liga: Madrid Mounts Pressure on Barcelona After Win Over Getafe

Real Madrid secured yet another slim victory over Getafe to mount pressure on their arch-rival Barcelona, who sit at the top of the La Liga summit.

In Los Blancos’ 33rd La Liga fixture, they earned a narrow win with just a lone goal from Arda Güler, scored in the first half of the encounter.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media gathered at the Coliseum press room to discuss Real Madrid’s win over Getafe:

“The goal was to take three points, and we did that with a very strong first half. Then we struggled a bit in the second because Getafe pressed us more, and we found it hard to keep control of the ball.

It’s true that in the last few games we’ve been more solid at the back. We’re lacking a bit of a clinical edge up top. We were better in the first half, but in the second, we should have been more decisive with our counter-attacks.”

Real Madrid have now secured 72 points, just 4 points below Barcelona. With 5 games remaining in the season, Madrid will hope that Barcelona drop points—ideally by losing at least two games—while they win all their remaining fixtures to stand a chance of winning the league.