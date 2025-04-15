Kwara Entertainment Industry Seeks Portable’s Release from Custody

Members of the entertainment industry in Kwara State are working to secure the release of controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, from the Oke Kura Correctional Facility in Ilorin, where he has been held since Monday.

Portable was arraigned at Upper Area Court 1 in Ilorin after a petition was filed against him by fuji musician Saheed Osupa. He was remanded in custody after failing to meet the bail conditions set by the court.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Ibrahim Paranti, the convener of Kwara Talents Harvest, confirmed that a group of entertainers had already visited Portable in prison.

“We’re making strong efforts to get Portable released. Right now, we’re trying to reach Alhaji Saheed Osupa, hoping he can use his influence to help settle the issue,” Paranti said.

He assured fans and supporters of the singer that there would be positive news soon, and urged everyone to remain calm while efforts were being made to peacefully resolve the matter between Portable and Osupa.