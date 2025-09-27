Kwara Cracks Down on Police Misconduct

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, CP Adekimi Ojo, has sounded a stern warning to senior officers, stressing that unprofessional conduct will no longer be tolerated.

In a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin, Ojo underscored the need for professionalism and respect for human rights, vowing that any officer caught violating these standards would face the full weight of the law.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Ojo condemned practices such as extortion, harassment, rights abuses, and wrongful interference in civil disputes, noting that officers who unlawfully search citizens’ phones or brand youths as “Yahoo boys” would face the harshest disciplinary measures.

He stated that random phone checks on highways are strictly prohibited unless the devices are confirmed to be exhibits in active investigations.

The police chief reassured the public, particularly young people and students who have previously been subjected to unfair profiling, that the command under his leadership is committed to safeguarding their rights and dignity as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

He appealed to the youth to remain law-abiding, affirming that the days of intimidation and unlawful profiling in the state are over.

Ojo further announced that enforcement of tinted glass permits would commence on October 2. He warned that anyone with fake, invalid, or no permit would be arraigned in court within 24 hours.

The CP also advised motorists to carry original copies of their tinted glass permits at all times and urged members of the public to report any cases of extortion linked to the enforcement exercise through approved complaint channels.