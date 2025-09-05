spot_img
September 5, 2025 - 8:45 PM

Kogi Government Sets Up 26 Member Committee to Tackle Drug Abuse

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Traditional Ruler Kidnapped in Kogi State as Armed Men Storm Palace
Kogi state Map
The Kogi State Government has formed a 26-member Drug Control Committee to fight drug abuse and related problems, in line with the National Drug Control Master Plan (2015–2019).
While inaugurating the committee, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade, said the rising abuse of illicit drugs made the step necessary.
She explained that the goal is to reduce the sale, distribution, and use of hard drugs in the state, stressing that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration will not allow Kogi to become a safe haven for drug dealers or users.
She urged members of the committee to work as a team, hold regular meetings, and ensure their efforts lead to a safer and healthier society.
According to report obtained by The News Chronicle on Friday, the committee includes representatives from the NDLEA, Ministries of Health, Education, Information, Youth and Sports, Women Affairs, Local Government, Humanitarian Affairs, as well as traditional rulers, local government chairmen, youth groups, NGOs, and religious organisations.
Speaking on behalf of the committee, NDLEA Kogi Commander Umar Mustapha Yahuza, who co-chairs the group with the Governor’s wife, Hajia Sefinat Usman Ododo, assured the government of their commitment to the fight against drug abuse.
He thanked Governor Ododo for reviving the committee and promised to work tirelessly to achieve its goals.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

