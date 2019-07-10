Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: APC pegs nomination forms at N22.5m

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday released time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2019 governorship primary elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States pegging the price of nomination form at N22.5 million.

The information was contained in a statement by Emma Ibediro, the party’s National Organising Secretary.

It said APC’s action was in line with provision of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

The statement read: “Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat) – Wednesday 10th July – Tuesday 20th August, 2019

“Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms (APC National Secretariat) – Wednesday 21st August, 2019

“Screening of Aspirants – Thursday 22nd August 2019

“Screening Appeal – Friday 23rd August, 2019

“Primary Election – Thursday 29th August, 2019

“Election Appeal – Monday 2nd September, 2019

“Expression of Interest – N2,500,000.00

“Nomination – N20,000,000.00”.

The statement said there shall be no separate charge for deputy, while female aspirants and physically-challenged aspirants shall pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position.