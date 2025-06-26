Kenya Protests Against Ruto Turn Deadly as 16 Killed and Over 400 Injured

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. At least 16 people died, mostly from police gunfire, during anti-government protests across Kenya on Wednesday, held to mark the anniversary of the 2024 demonstrations. Rights groups reported over 400 injuries, including protesters, police, and journalists.

In Nairobi, police used live bullets, rubber rounds, and tear gas. More than 100 people were treated in hospitals, and 61 were arrested. Protests also took place in other cities, such as Mombasa and Nyeri. Demonstrators called for accountability, especially over recent deaths in police custody, including that of a blogger.

2. Eleven out of 19 PDP National Working Committee members have rejected the return of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary and insisted that the NEC meeting scheduled for June 30 will go ahead as planned.

They dismissed claims by Acting Chairman Umar Damagum that Anyanwu was asked to resume and that the meeting was canceled, stressing that no party official can override NEC decisions. There has been an ongoing internal power struggle within the PDP, as factions clash over leadership in the lead-up to key elections. Meanwhile, PDP chieftain Bode George says the party’s internal crisis is self-inflicted but solvable, confirming that the NEC meeting on Monday will hold as planned. He stated that no one can override NEC decisions and urged members to set aside their interests. George dismissed claims that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike “owns” the PDP, calling such views false, while acknowledging his contributions.

3. President Bola Tinubu visited Nasarawa State on Wednesday to inaugurate the ₦16 billion Lafia Flyover and Underpass, now named the Bola Tinubu Interchange. The project spans one kilometre and was fully funded without loans, according to Governor Abdullahi Sule, who credited Tinubu’s reforms for enabling the development.

During his visit, Tinubu also commissioned the dualised Shendam Road, Nasarawa State Secretariat Complex, and distributed security vehicles, electric tricycles, and farm equipment. He praised Governor Sule for prudent resource management and urged continued support for national development goals.

Meanwhile, the Tiv Youth Organisation urged Tinubu to intervene in ongoing attacks on Tiv communities, reporting recent violence that killed several people and displaced many across four local councils. They called for federal action to end the crisis and deliver justice.

4. The Edo State Assembly has approved a ₦100 billion loan request by Governor Okpebholo for infrastructure projects. But the PDP, through its caretaker chairman Anthony Aziegbemi, raised concerns over a lack of transparency, warning that the loan could double the state’s debt in just eight months.

He said no details have been shared about the projects, contractors, or loan terms, and questioned the drop in revenue and the use of ₦50 billion reportedly left by the previous government. The PDP plans to file an FOI request to demand full details. In response, the governor’s office clarified that the state is not directly borrowing the funds but is only guaranteeing loans for contractors through First Bank to carry out key infrastructure work.

5. Kano and Sokoto state governments have declared Thursday, June 26, 2025, a public holiday to mark 1st Muharram 1447 AH, the start of the Islamic New Year. Both governors, Abba Yusuf (Kano) and Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), urged Muslims to reflect, pray for peace, and deepen their spiritual commitment.

This follows the Saudi Supreme Court’s official confirmation of the crescent moon sighting on Wednesday evening, marking the beginning of the new Hijri year. Nigeria’s National Moonsighting Committee and the Sultan of Sokoto also affirmed the date. The day of Ashura, a key religious observance on the 10th of Muharram, will be marked on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The Islamic lunar calendar began in 622 CE, commemorating Prophet Muhammad’s migration from Makkah to Madinah.

6. Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has opened up about her failed marriage to Adeniyi Johnson, revealing she ignored her family’s spiritual warnings against the union. In a candid interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she credited her current marriage to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi as divinely ordained, describing it as a relationship rooted in love, faith, and mutual respect. Abraham shared how their bond grew through shared spirituality and experiences, eventually leading to marriage and the birth of their two children. She praised Ajeyemi as calm, prayerful, and supportive, calling him “one of the best” husbands.