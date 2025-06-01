Katsina State Government Demands Cancellation of WAEC English Exam Over Delay

The Katsina State Government has called for the cancellation of the recent English Language examination conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The demand follows a major delay that caused the exam to start several hours later than scheduled across the country on Wednesday.

Zainab Musa Musawa, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, made the announcement during a visit to the WAEC office in Katsina on Saturday.

The state’s position was officially submitted in a petition signed by Hajiya Ummukhair Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, WAEC attributed the delay to increased efforts to prevent exam malpractice, especially the leaking of question papers.

“Some students ended up writing the exam late into the night, without electricity. They had to rely on torch lights, phone lights, and security lights to see,” Musa-Musawa explained.

She urged schools, parents, and communities to remain calm and await the outcome of the petition.