Kashamu reacts to defection rumour

Senator Buruji Kashamu has dissociated himself from the defection of over 1000 former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the action did not get his blessing.

A statement issued by his Media Adviser, Austin Oniyokor, quoted Senator Kashamu as saying that, “I do not have any problem with any one or a group of people exercising their right to freedom of association but such must be done responsibly and not with elements of lies, blackmail and outright subterfuge.

“Kola Akinyemi and his co-travellers should desist from dropping my name in their political prostitution and voyage of anywhere ‘belle face’. I dissociate myself and my genuine followers from this group of desperados. Their movement to the APC in Ogun State does not have my blessings.”

Kashamu further stated that while it was true that he had canvassed support for the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led Administration in the overall interest of the state, such should not be misconstrued to mean that he had defected to the APC or authorised any of his followers and associates to do so.

“It is true that politics is dynamic. If there is going to be any political alignment or movement in the future, it is going to be a collective decision with the buy-in of all stakeholders. And it will be done openly, not in the less than the honourable manner that these characters have done theirs,” he said.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District at the 8th National Assembly, urged all PDP members to keep faith with the party and continue to work for its interest and growth.