    Kano Govt Grants ₦1m Each to 22 Families of Fallen Athletes

    By on News
    Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Kano State Athletes Returning from National Sports Festival

    Kano State has approved ₦1 million each for the families of 22 young athletes who died in a tragic motor accident while returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

    Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo made the announcement on Saturday during a condolence visit to Nasarawa Hospital, where the victims’ remains were kept.

    Speaking on behalf of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Gwarzo described the loss as a “heartbreaking tragedy” for both the state and the nation.

    The ₦22 million relief package is aimed at easing the burden on the bereaved families following the devastating incident.

