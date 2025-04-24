JUST IN: Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting as Rivers Sole Administrator Ibas Makes First Appearance

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently presiding over a high-stakes National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and the room is buzzing with surprises.

In a stunning twist, Rivers State’s Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, made a rare appearance, raising eyebrows across the room.

Also catching attention is Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who showed up fresh off his dramatic defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governors spotted at the meeting include Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), and Bassey Otu (Cross River), alongside a number of deputy governors.

Meanwhile, the NEC meeting, traditionally chaired by the Vice President, is the country’s top economic policy forum, tasked with navigating Nigeria’s complex financial landscape.

Details shortly…