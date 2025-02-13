JUST IN: Senate Passes 2025 N54.9 Trillion Budget

The Nigerian Senate, Thursday, passed the N54.9 trillion 2025 budget into law during a plenary presided by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

This is coming two months after the budget was presented to the joint Chambers of the National Assembly on 18th December, 2024

Recall that the sum of N47.9 trillion was presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The budget was subjected to legislative scrutiny in past weeks after which the lawmakers reviewed it from the initial sum of N47.9 trillion to N54.9 trillion.

