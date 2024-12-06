JUST IN: Police File Fresh Cybercrime Charges Against Human Rights Lawyer Dele Farotimi

The Nigerian police have filed 12 new charges against human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi at the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The charges, based on alleged violations of the Cybercrimes Act, include claims that Farotimi made defamatory statements against senior lawyer Afe Babalola during online interviews and press conferences.

Filed on Friday, the charges aim to counter Farotimi’s bail application and prolong his remand. Farotimi, known for his advocacy for justice, had earlier been arraigned on related allegations.

Details later!!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...