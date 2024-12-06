JUST IN: Appeal Court Overturns Suspension of Kano Anti-Corruption Chairman 

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has nullified the suspension of Muhuyi Magaji, Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

A three-member panel, led by Justice Umaru Fadawu, ruled that the suspension violated Magaji’s right to a fair hearing and ordered the case to be reassigned to a different tribunal panel.

Magaji was suspended on April 4, 2023, over alleged misconduct. His lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, argued the suspension was unjust and procedurally flawed.

The appellate court criticized the CCT for acting outside its jurisdiction and involving non-parties, such as Kano’s Governor and SSG, in its directives.

Magaji hailed the judgment as a triumph for justice and pledged to continue serving with integrity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...