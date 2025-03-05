JUST IN: Natasha: Akpabio Must Go- Protesters

Pro-Natasha protesters and some members of civil society groups have stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday, calling for Senate President Godswill Akpabio to step down pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

The protesters who arrived at the National Assembly gate as early as 8:00 am, few hours before the resumption of plenary, were seen carrying banners with inscriptions such as ‘Akpabio Must Go’, and ‘Protect Women’s Rights’.

The demonstrators are demanding accountability and also urging the Senate to investigate Akpabio over the serious accusations.

Meanwhile, the protest comes days after Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of harassment and claimed he had targeted her after she refused his sexual advances.

The grave allegation which was made during a live television interview on AriseNews, heightened tensions within the Senate.

The controversy began after a seating arrangement change on February 20, 2025, which Akpoti-Uduaghan described as retaliation for rejecting Akpabio’s alleged advances.

A spokesperson for the protesting groups said their objective is to ensure a transparent and unbiased investigation.

“We are here to demand justice for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and to hold those in power accountable. No one is above the law,” the spokesperson said.

Meantime, there has been no official response from Akpabio or the Senate leadership regarding the protesters’ demands as of the time of filing this report as the protest remained orderly, with security operatives closely monitoring the situation.

Details Shortly…