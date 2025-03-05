Ezinne Josephine Ezendu The Iconic Matriach!!

Words are means and vehicles to communicate events, memories, appreciations etc. So flexible and limited, not all events and memories around certain breed, class, and depth of personalities can conveniently be expressed with words without leaving yawning gaps.

Words certainly would fail anybody that ventures into describing Ezinne Josephine Oyiboka Nwadinafo Ezendu, her life, times, events and profound but godly legacies, either in a virtual or written documentary.

Words will fail me too, relying on what was written already with same words that are insufficient and flexible in the hands of humans. However, I am a bit relaxed, cashing in on my relationship with one of her sons Agbalanze Martin Ezendu KSJI, who without any shades of doubt reflects the personality of Mama Josephine.

I wouldn’t tell you that she was a proud daughter of Ozo and Mrs Okonkwo Aghauche Akukaria Ozo of Anakputa Dynasty of Etiti Village Enugwu Agidi.

I wouldn’t equally tell you that she married the best and finest man Ichie Dennis Okafor Ezendu. I will not also tell you too that mama Josephine replicated herself in the lives of her children, a testament of how well they are doing in their destiny parts.

I would rather tell you how Mama fought against the whirlwind of life’s challenges, stood against it, pushed and shoved against its debilitating difficulties, shouting Uhuru in places many failed and never stood up.

I would rather tell you that Mama Josephine just like Maya Angelou the great poet made lives other than making living.

Became an incredibly wise woman who wished to be nobody’s enemies or anybody’s victim. I would rather tell you one of her philosophies of life which is “encounter many defeats but never be defeated”. She indeed encountered many challenges but in all of them she pulled through with scars to show.

A lioness and warrioress that went to war with life challenges survived it , not with smooth palms but one with evidential blisters of perseverance, diligence, determination, commitment and Godliness.

I didn’t meet her alive, but my closer relationship with Agbalanze Martin Ezendu KSJI gave me an unhindered access of the personality of Ezinne Josephine Oyiboka Nwadinafo Ezendu. Agbalanze is to me the improved version of his mother.

I celebrate her life well lived, giving to the society and making her house accessible by the church, where Seminarians enjoyed shelter and premium hospitality, doing the work of Christ.

Though I didn’t see her, I can thump my chest that Mama Josephine would love this epitaph written on her grave using the words of Maya Angelo. “Here lies a beautiful soul whose mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style. Who Tried to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud. Who learned that people will forget what you said, will forget what you did, but will never forget how you made them feel”.

Rest in peace! 13th of March isn’t just a random date. It has some uniqueness with greatness.

Not a coincidence that your burial is fixed on 13th of March. Adieu!

All roads lead to Iruobieli Village Enugwu Agidi in Njikoka L.G.A Anambra State.

87 years ripe enough for a celebration of life. But never ripe enough and will never be ripe enough even at 150 years for her not to be missed and drops of tears rolling down the cheeks of her beloved children.

May Blessed Virgin Mary intercede for you. May Jesus and the Holy Spirit the greatest intercessors lead you to your mansion in heaven built from your charitable gestures while you lived.

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com