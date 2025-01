Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa has been impeached by 32 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

His impeachment follows allegations bordering on corruption and financial mismanagement.

Reports say, the embattled Speaker was impeached for gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Obasa has been accused of spending N17 billion on a gate to the assembly complex, which critics described as excessive and fraudulent. There have also been allegations of mishandling constituency funds and projects levelled against the speaker.

Details later…

