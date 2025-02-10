JUST IN: FG Allocates N1.2 Billion to Tackle Malnutrition in Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has committed N1.2 billion to the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) to tackle malnutrition and improve healthcare for women and children.

The initiative was announced on February 10, 2025, by Dr. Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Malnutrition remains a major challenge in Nigeria, with over 2 million children under five suffering from severe acute malnutrition, while millions more face the risk of stunting and wasting.

To address this, the government is investing in local production of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

The initiative is also receiving support from international partners, including UNICEF, the UK Government, and the Gates Foundation.

In addition, philanthropist Spencer F. Kirk has donated 6 million MMS bottles to help reduce maternal and newborn deaths.

The government’s strategy includes working with 11 to 15 states that are also contributing resources to the program.

This approach aligns with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), which promotes private sector participation and sustainable financing.

By prioritizing maternal and child health, the government aims to reduce mortality rates, improve education, and boost economic productivity.

The N1.2 billion investment is also part of Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

With both domestic and international support, the Federal Government hopes this initiative will create a healthier future for Nigerian children and mothers while driving economic and social development.