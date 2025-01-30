JUST IN: Court Grants Sowore ₦10m Bail

Human rights activist and convener of #Revolutionnow movement, Omoyele Sowore, has been granted bail to the tune of ₦10 million and one surety in like sum.

According to reports, the surety must be a responsible individual with landed property valued in like sum.

The surety is expected to deposit the original documents of landed property and a passport photograph to the registrar of the court.

While ruling on the bail application, the trial judge, Justice Musa Liman, ordered Sowore to deposit his international passport with the registrar of the court.

The judge, however, gave him 24 hours to perfect the bail conditions or be remanded by the police until the bail is perfected.

Details later. . .

