JUST IN: Court Grants N1 Billion Bail to 109 Foreign Nationals Over Cybercrime, Illegal Stay

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail totaling N1 billion to 109 foreign nationals from various countries, including China, Malaysia, and Brazil, accused of engaging in fraudulent gambling and cybercrime activities.

The defendants, arrested in September 2024, are charged with overstaying their business permits and violating the Immigration Act, as well as manipulating data to create fake information under the Cybercrimes Act. Justice Ekerete Akpan approved the bail after a hearing on Friday.

Details later!!!

