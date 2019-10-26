Jumia rallies sellers for Black Friday, calls for best deals, quality products

…rewards top sellers with awards of excellence





In a bid to give consumers an unrivaled shopping experience as the year nears its end, leading e-commerce platform, Jumia Nigeria has called on all sellers on its platform to prioritize offering the best deals and quality products during its upcoming Black Friday campaign.

The company also restated its commitment to selling only genuine and quality products on the platform.

Omolola Oladunjoye, the company’s chief operating officer made the clarion call while addressing the sellers during the company’s Annual Sellers’ Conference which held in Lagos recently.

She urged the sellers to align with the company’s quality control process by uploading correct images that correspond to the packages that are eventually delivered to consumers, especially as Black Friday – scheduled to hold 8th through 29th November 2019 – approaches. She emphasized that selling of good quality and genuine products on the platform is consequently tied to the sellers’ revenue.

“If you listed a sub-par products on the Jumia platform and a consumer discovered it after a purchase, the product will be returned to the seller and the consumer will be refunded 100%. What this means for you as a seller is zero revenue. But as a business, that’s not the kind of experience we want to give our consumers. The satisfaction consumers derive from buying genuine products has good implications on your revenue too,” she noted.

Jumia also offered a free masterclass to the sellers on how they can make their products attractively competitive for consumers during the upcoming Black Friday campaign. “You need to start thinking of the deals that will attract and appeal to our consumers. We have shared with you data on some of the fast moving products on the platform. One strategy to drive sales during Black Friday is to make as many deals as possible available and ensure your prices become relatively cheaper than competition,” Salma Bencherif, chief marketing officer at Jumia Nigeria said.

Over half a dozen sellers were rewarded with award plaques across several categories such as: Top Sales Award of Excellence; Jumia Commercial Sales Award; Jumia Top Rated Seller Award; Jumia Lifetime Seller Achievement Award; Quality Award of Excellence; Referral Winner; and Assortment Challenge Winner.





The Annual Sellers’ Conference holds a few weeks before the company’s annual Black Friday campaigns.