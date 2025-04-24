Jude Okoye Granted Bail Following Two-Month Detention Over Fraud Allegations

Jude Okoye, former manager of the defunct music group P-Square, has regained his freedom after spending more than two months in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okoye was arraigned by the anti-graft agency alongside his company, Northside Music Limited, on seven counts related to alleged money laundering.

His younger brother, Paul Okoye—better known as Rudeboy—confirmed the news on Wednesday via Instagram Stories.

Sharing emotional videos of the family reunion, Paul wrote:

“Jude is finally out after 2 months +.

All their efforts to frustrate his bail have finally collapsed. Welcome home, brother. #judeengees. And happy birthday. Welcome back blood.”

The family drama surrounding Jude’s legal battles has been making headlines, especially after Rudeboy openly accused their twin brother and former bandmate, Peter Okoye (Mr P), of playing a role in Jude’s arrest and prosecution.

Last week, Peter testified against Jude in court, alleging that he secretly registered a company in his wife’s name and used it to divert royalties meant for P-Square.

The case is set to continue at the Federal High Court in Lagos on June 4 for cross-examination.