October 6, 2025

Jonathan Govt Took Two Weeks to Admit Chibok Girls’ Abduction -Oshiomhole

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Adams Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has revealed that the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan took nearly two weeks to acknowledge that the abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 actually happened.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television monitored by The News Chronicle, Oshiomhole recalled that he was part of the delegation that accompanied the late President Muhammadu Buhari to the White House during the tenure of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

According to him, Obama expressed deep concern over the incident, describing the kidnapping as “a bullet to the heart of the international community.”

However, Oshiomhole said Obama was even more disturbed by the Nigerian government’s initial reaction, as it appeared unaware of the tragedy and acted as if nothing serious had occurred.

Oshiomhole quoted Obama as saying, “The abduction of over 200 schoolchildren was like a bullet to the heart of the world, but what was even more painful was that Abuja seemed unaware of it and was in denial that anything had gone wrong.”

