JAMB to Review 2025 UTME Results, Plans Rescheduling for Candidates Affected by Technical Issues

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will on Thursday review the 2025 UTME results following widespread complaints over alleged technical glitches and irregularities.

Report indicates that the meeting will be convened by top education stakeholders, including vice-chancellors, provosts, rectors, school heads, and IT experts to assess the exam process and address public concerns.

The move comes amid protests from candidates and parents after over 75% of the 1.9 million candidates scored below 200 out of 400. Only 12,414 candidates (0.63%) scored above 300, while a staggering 983,187 (50.29%) fell between 160–199.

JAMB said the panel’s work will be pro bono and will evaluate all phases: registration, examination, and result processing.

The board also confirmed rescheduling for candidates affected by technical issues.

Reacting to the backlash, JAMB spokesman Fabian Benjamin said the board is fast-tracking its post-exam audit, especially in states where unusual complaints have emerged.

Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede defended the results, saying they are consistent with past trends. “This is not new. Performance is in line with the last 12 years,” he said.

On his part, Education Minister Dr. Tunji Alausa lauded the outcome as proof of the government’s anti-malpractice reforms, but students and parents remain unconvinced, demanding transparency in the scoring system.

Some rejected their results outright, citing discrepancies. Over 8,000 candidates have submitted formal complaints. One candidate, previously scoring 285, lamented receiving 156 this year.

However, despite the uproar, a silver lining emerged as a 15-year-old Afolabi Ayodeji of Icons Comprehensive College, Akure, scored 370 the highest UTME score in over a decade.

“I just wanted to give my best,” Ayodeji said, after scoring 98 in both Maths and Physics, 94 in Chemistry, and 80 in English.