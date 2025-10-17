spot_img
JAMB Still Mandatory, No Change in Admission Policy â€“Minister

EducationNews
â€” By: Issa Hamed Alhaji

â€”

No Change in Admission Policy, JAMB Still Mandatory - Minister

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed media reports claiming that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is no longer required for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.Â 

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the circulating publication as false, unfounded, and misleading, noting that it did not emanate from the Ministry.

The statement, signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations, quoted the Minister as saying :

“At no time did the Ministry release or approve any statement implying that JAMB is no longer a prerequisite for admission into higher institutions.”

Dr.Alausa reaffirmed that JAMB remains the sole statutory and legally authorised body mandated to conduct entrance examinations and oversee admission processes for all tertiary institutions nationwide.

According to him, the existing procedures for admissions through JAMB remain “fully effective and in force,” and any contrary claims should be disregarded.

He further restated the Ministry’s unwavering partnership with JAMB and other relevant education bodies to uphold transparency, fairness, and integrity in the nation’s admission system, stressing that all admissions must continue to follow merit-based and lawful processes.

“The Ministry remains dedicated to safeguard the credibility of the admission system and ensuring that merit and fairness prevail,” he added.

The statement also cautioned media outlets, bloggers and online platforms to always verify information from credible and official channels before publication to avoid misinformation the public and causing unnecessary anxiety in the education sector.

The Ministry urged prospective students, parents, and tertiary institutions to depend solely on verified communication platforms of the federal Ministry of Education and JAMB for accurate updates on admission policies.

“There has been no modification to JAMB’s Role, which continues to be central and indispensable in Nigeriaâ€™s tertiary education framework, ” the statement concluded.

Issa Hamed Alhaji
Issa Hamed Alhaji
Latest News

