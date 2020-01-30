Jack Ma pledges $14.5 million to help fight coronavirus

Jack Ma, Alibaba (BABA) founder and China’s richest man, has donated 100 million yuan ($14.4 million) through his foundation to help find a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus.

The donation follows an announcement on Saturday by Alibaba that it is setting up a 1 billion yuan ($144 million) fund to buy medical supplies for Wuhan and Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

The company is also offering free AI computing power to scientific research organizations to support the search for a vaccine or treatments.