 Iyabo Ojo Speaks Out on Allegations and Criticism Over Mohbad’s Justice Campaign

 Iyabo Ojo Speaks Out on Allegations and Criticism Over Mohbad’s Justice Campaign
Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has opened up about the backlash she faced for seeking justice for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.  

During a recent appearance on the show Glass House with AY, Ojo revealed that her activism attracted harsh criticism and shocking accusations.

“People were insinuating that I killed Mohbad,” she said. “I wasn’t even around when he died. I didn’t know him personally that well.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCbP_O9NkIq/?igsh=dHJkcWtuc3hmMjI3

She explained that her only encounter with Mohbad was during the  One Africa Music Fest, where she found him to be a calm and talented young man focused on his music.

Iyabo addressed allegations claiming she was using Mohbad’s tragic death for personal gain, including accusations of clout-chasing and seeking a political position.

“If I killed him, why would I be fighting for his body to be exhumed for an autopsy?” she asked, dismissing the claims as baseless.

Despite the negativity, the actress remains unfazed. “All I did was to help seek justice for Mohbad,” she said, emphasizing her genuine intentions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group