Human Rights Lawyer Opposes Borno State Ban on Electric Bikes and Motorcycles

Barrister Hamza N. Dantani, a human rights lawyer and legal practitioner, has raised concerns about the recent ban on electric bikes and motorcycles in Borno State, imposed by the state police command.

He warned that the decision could negatively affect the state’s economy and the livelihood of its residents.

In an open letter dated November 13 to Governor Babagana Umar Zulum, Dantani, who hails from Borno Central Federal Constituency, commended the governor for his people oriented policies that have fostered growth and prosperity. However, he urged the governor to reconsider the police command’s decision.

The ban, announced in a statement by the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nuhum Daso, reiterated that the prohibition of motorcycles in the state remains in effect due to ongoing security concerns.

The statement also warned that anyone found using electric or petrol-powered motorcycles would face arrest, and filling stations were instructed not to sell fuel to customers using motorcycles.

Dantani highlighted the hardships this ban imposes, especially on the masses who rely on electric motorcycles for affordable and efficient transportation. He noted that the rising cost of fuel has made electric bikes a lifeline for many families.

“Electric motorcycles are not just a means of transportation but an essential part of daily life for countless residents.

They alleviate the financial burden of conventional transportation and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment due to their pollution-free nature. Additionally, their ability to navigate congested areas quickly makes them invaluable,” Dantani emphasized.

While acknowledging the security challenges in the state, Dantani proposed alternative measures to address the concerns without jeopardizing the economy.

He suggested implementing a registration system for electric motorcycles, requiring users to provide identification and creating a database to enhance security monitoring.

“This system would not only improve safety but could also generate revenue for the state, positively impacting the economy. A registration fee could boost state funds while ensuring that motorcycles are monitored and regulated effectively,” he stated.

Dantani urged Governor Zulum to balance security measures with the economic and environmental benefits that electric motorcycles bring to the state.

