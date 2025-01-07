 Iyabo Ojo Regrets Supporting Mohbad’s Body Exhumation Amid Ongoing Controversy

Actress Iyabo Ojo has opened up about regretting her earlier call for the exhumation of late singer Mohbad’s body, citing the controversies and delays that followed.

In a recent chat with fellow actress Biola Bayo on her podcast, Iyabo admitted she wished she hadn’t made the request. She explained that her intentions were good, but the situation spiraled in a way she hadn’t anticipated.

“I wouldn’t have requested that Mohbad be exhumed if I knew things would turn out this way,” Iyabo shared. “I just wanted them to do an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.”

Initially, Iyabo advocated for the exhumation to uncover the truth surrounding Mohbad’s sudden death. However, as the investigation progressed, different theories emerged, and the focus shifted.

“I did my best to push for proper investigations,” she added. “But then it became about DNA and other things that just complicated matters.”

Mohbad, a talented singer, passed away on September 12, 2023, and was buried the next day. His body was later exhumed on September 21, 2023, to aid the investigation into the circumstances of his death.

