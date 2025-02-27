I’ve Resumed And I Remain Lagos Assembly Speaker– Obasa

Impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa on Thursday declared that he has resumed his position as the parliament leader.

The embattled lawmaker revealed this after returning to the Assembly with armed security operatives.

“I’ve resumed, and I remain the Speaker of the Assembly,” Obasa said.

Recall that on January 13, 2025, lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly had impeached Obasa for alleged misappropriation while he was away in the United States.

While away, his deputy, Mojisola Meranda was appointed Speaker and subsequently sworn in.

Upon his return, Obasa contested his removal, saying his impeachment did not follow due process.