Borno Police Train Journalists on Explosive Safety

The Borno State Police Command trained journalists on Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE) on Thursday to help them report accurately on explosive threats and raise public awareness.

The training took place at the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Training School in Maiduguri, following the directive of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal. The goal was to strengthen collaboration between the police and the media.

According to the command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, the training aimed to equip journalists with the knowledge needed to identify and report on explosive-related dangers.

SP James Tomas Ta’asa, commander of the EOD and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) units, led the session. He stressed the importance of spreading awareness about explosive devices, especially in rural areas, to prevent incidents.

“We are committed to educating the public about the dangers of explosives, and we have seen a significant reduction in bomb-related incidents,” SP Ta’asa said.

He also emphasized the role of journalists in spreading safety messages and praised the state government for banning metal scavenging, a move that has helped reduce explosion risks.

This initiative highlights the ongoing efforts to improve public safety in Borno State and the essential role of the media in keeping people informed.