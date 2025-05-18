ISWAP Terrorists Launches Another Attack on Wulgo Military Base in Borno

Terrorists from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have once again attacked the military base in Wulgo, Gamboru Ngala LGA of Borno State. the assault occurred around 3:00 PM local time on Saturday, according to military sources.

The attack led to a long exchange of gunfire, forcing Nigerian troops to temporarily retreat to Ngamboru village while waiting for air support.

A resident of Ngamboru said, “We saw Air Force jets fly over the area twice.”

Since the Wulgo base is part of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Cameroonian soldiers stationed there reportedly moved across the border to reassess their strategy, a security source confirmed.

This is at least the third attack on the Wulgo base by ISWAP in the past month, highlighting the group’s ongoing threat in the area.

Despite these challenges, Nigerian forces successfully pushed back another ISWAP raid earlier this week in Worobe village, Gwoza, where the militants tried to steal livestock.

The recent attacks show that ISWAP remains active in Maiduguri Axis and the Lake Chad region, even as the military steps up its counterinsurgency efforts.