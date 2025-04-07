Israeli Strike Near Nasser Hospital in Gaza Injures Journalists, Including Ahmed Mansour

Israel has carried out an airstrike near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, reportedly causing several casualties.

Among the injured was Palestinian journalist Ahmed Mansour, who suffered severe burns after a missile hit a tent set up for journalists near the hospital.

Disturbing footage circulating online on Monday shows Mansour engulfed in flames as bystanders and rescue workers desperately tried to save him. He is currently in intensive care, fighting for his life.

Wael Abo Omar, another journalist in Gaza, confirmed on social media that Mansour was critically injured in the attack. “Missiles burned colleague Ahmed Mansour, and he is still in intensive care, suffering from severe burns,” he said.

Photojournalist Mahmoud Bassam added that Mansour “needs a miracle” to survive.

Reports also indicate that two other journalists were killed in the strike, and several others were injured.