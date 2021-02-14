Israel Okeke Ezue Emerges Traditional Ruler of Awa Community in Anambra

Awka – Awa community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State has elected a front line philanthropist, Chief Israel Okeke Ezue as its traditional Ruler.

The election which took place on Saturday, at the Community’s Market square, saw Chief Israel Ezue, garner a total of 584 votes, to beat his closest rival, Chief Mmaduabuchi Chikwendu, who got 48 votes.

In third place was Chidiebere Nwankwo, with 27 votes.

The election was observed by officers and men of the Nigeria police Command from Zone 13 and the Department of State Security, DSS.

TNC correspondent in Anambra gathered that all 12 Villages in Awa Community participated in the election.

Announcing the results of the election, the returning officer, Professor Nnamdi Obikeze, declared Chief Israel Ezue the winner of the election, having won the majority of the votes cast.

Speaking shortly after being declared the traditional ruler-elect of Awa Community, Chief Ezue said he will continue to work for equitable development in Awa and called on the people to avoid acts capable of causing confusion in the society.

“What we witnessed today is a demonstration of the collective will of Awa people. Your voices resonated loud enough and for me it is an honor to serve you,” he said.

Chief Ezue used the opportunity to thank the people of Awa for the confidence reposed in him, promising to use his new office to unite Awa people to work for the growth of the community.

“The task ahead is an onerous one and sincerely requires the support and solidarity of all Awa people. I want to extend a hand of fellowship to all my co-contestants. It was our passion for the growth of Awa Community that brought us to this contest. Now that a winner has emerged, I urge you to support me to build the Awa of our dreams,” he opined.

In their separate remarks, the President General of Awa Community, Dr Raymond Offor and the Vice president-General, Pastor Dennis Nwankwo reassured that they will work with Chief Ezue to change the fortunes of the community and attract more development for the benefit of the people.

The President General of AWA Development Union, Women’s Wing, Mrs Chinyere Ibeh and the Youth Leader, Mr Emeka Okafor thanked the people of AWA for the peaceful conduct of the election.

In their various remarks, two other contestants Mmaduabuchi Chikwendu and Chidiebere Nwankwo who expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the election, promised to work with the traditional Ruler elect Chief Ezue for enhanced development of the community

The election was conducted through option A 4, while the highlight were administration of oath of office on the traditional ruler-elect, Chief Ezue, the nomination of Professor Obiajulu Obikeze as the traditional Prime Minister of AWA and the coronation of the Igwe-elect