October 6, 2025

Is Viktor Gyökeres the Missing Piece or a Misfit in Arsenal’s Attack?

Business
— By: Ken Ibenne

Is Viktor Gyökeres the Missing Piece or a Misfit in Arsenal's Attack?

Though one important addition is generating conflicting opinions, fans are thrilled by Arsenal’s quick beginning to the new season.

Not exactly finding his stride is £64 million striker Viktor Gyökeres, brought in to front the Gunners’ title quest. Even though the Swedish forward scored three goals in his first four outings, he has now gone six games without netting.

Emphasizing the player’s commitment and pressing ability, Mikel Arteta has publicly endorsed his new signing. Still, doubts are starting to develop on whether Gyökeres can provide Arsenal with the consistent goals necessary to aspire for silverware. Kai Havertz’s knee injury has caused his minutes to rapidly build up, thereby giving Arteta very little possibility to rotate or grant him rest.

The club’s coaching team still believes in the striker’s capacity, as his strategic function goes beyond only scoring. They think his sprints between defenders, physical presence, and link-up play have freed up possibilities for colleagues such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli to prosper. Still, numbers indicate Gyökeres had 23 scoring chances but only had seven shots on goal—a poor return for a player anticipated to change Arsenal’s assault.

Arsenal has clearly changed its approach this year. To best use Gyökeres’ aerial and positional talents, they are aiming the ball more directly across the middle and sending more crosses. Still, he seems to be acclimatizing to the velocity and physicality of the Premier League, where defenders are not easily overcome.

Teammates have shown their support for him, Saka complimenting his off-the-ball movement and performance and claiming that “his goals will come.” Arsenal’s winning streak has helped to reduce criticism for the moment, but pressure will grow for Gyökeres to justify his price tag as the year continues.

So far, Gyökeres’ path reflects the difficulties many strikers encounter when moving to English football—a first burst of promise followed by a challenging adjustment time. Arsenal supporters will hope that patience and perseverance eventually turn possibility into production. It remains to be seen whether he becomes the club’s following prolific finisher or another costly experiment.

Nigerian Brewers Urge Govt to Drop Tax Stamp Plan, Warn of Inflation Risks
‎Trade Fair Demolition: Beyond Senator Umeh’s Anger, the Facts Are Grimmer Than Politics
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
