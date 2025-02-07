Different birds symbolize several diverse things:

still, owls can shake souls even in their dwellings!

King, not you, no, just about ten centimeters long,

weighing somewhat 9 to 12 grams, there’s nix wrong.

Specialists state that the slenderest species of kingfisher

is the African dwarf kingfisher. We’re readier and richer!

You’re often seen as a symbol of plenty or prosperity.

Timing: your nesting in periods of rain boosts positivity.

Woodland kingfisher, are you a weather predictor?

With a beautiful red and black beak, you’re a victor.

Bird, your types are typically tropical in distribution,

and you’re fine and found in forests, silent or in action.

Around rivers or from your perch, you pounce on them: fish.

Nesting, when you discover invertebrates, to them you dash.

Did I not observe your kingly entrance into a tree-living termite nest?

You inhabit forests in Nigeria, Uganda, and the DRC and the rest, my best!

