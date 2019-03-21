IPOB Leaders Insist on Biafra, Storm US to Seek Support

Leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are scheduled to storm Atlanta in the United States this coming May ending in continuation of their agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra out of the present Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President of the Leadership Wisdom Institute in the US, Rev. Chima Ekeke, a theologian, author, consultant and leadership scholar; who made this public said guests at the IPOB event will have the rare opportunity to meet Nnamdi Kanu and his deputy, Uche Mefor and other IPOB leaders.

According to Ekeke, Kanu and his team ‘’are working tirelessly to liberate the land of Baifra and her people from the worst economic strangulation, political enslavement and religious ignorance and bondage that were carefully packaged by Hausa-Fulani Caliphate, Yoruba Oligarchy with the full support of British colonial master to decimate and exterminate Biafran people in Nigeria.’’

IPOB is however, a nationalist organization registered in many countries, including the US.The group wants states in Eastern Nigeria, made up mainly of people from the Igbo ethnic group, to break away from Nigeria and form the independent nation of Biafra.

To achieve this, the group is calling for a referendum, stating that they will continue to agitate until the Nigerian government fixes a date for the referendum ‘’to settle the issue of Biafra in a civilised and democratic manner’’.

Amnesty International had accused the Nigeria army of killing not less than 150 members of IPOB with video evidence of the massacre at Nkpor in Anambra State from May 29-30, 2016 as they celebrated Biafra remembrance day and that of Ngwa High School on February 8, in a prayer service.

Continuing, Ekeke said, ‘’the quest for our survival in Nigeria is no longer a joke. It is no longer a conspiracy theory. It is a fact we must comprehend very well and figure out a solution. We must unite and work together to liberate our people and land from the satanic oppression, marginalisation, occupation, intimidation, bondage, captivity, and Islamisation agenda.’’

While in the US, Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB leadership will answer questions, and take advice on how to tackle the challenges and alleged slavery treatment of Ndigbo/Biafrans in Nigeria.

‘’Ndigbo are fiercely hated and not wanted in Nigeria. They only want your land and crude oil. Another fact, we must take to the bank: Nigeria is not one and will never be – unless, we are willing to accept the third-class citizenship, because the Fulani must always rule over you – even if you beg and made a president of Nigeria one day; you have no power and authority over a Fulani.

‘’Go and ask the accidental ex-president Jonathan what he experienced. In fact, his VP exercised greater authority than him in Islamic Nigeria. President Jonathan was no body among the Fulani and Sokoto Caliphate. Today, he and his wife are being chased around by EFCC and APC Islamic party’’, Ekeke said.

It seems Kanu and the IPOB leadership have really moved the cause of Biafra State to the international stage and more Igbo youths are giving support to what they are seeing as a ‘’divine duty and mandate’’ to liberate their land from ‘’hell fire’’.

The eminent novelist, literary giant and prophetic writer – the late Chinua Achebe wrote in his book: The Trouble with Nigeria, that ‘’Nigerians have a common resentment of the Igbo.’’ He traced the origin of what he called ‘’the national resentment of the Igbo’’ to its culture that ‘’gave the Igbo man an unquestioned advantage over his compatriots in securing credentials for advancement in Nigerian colonial society.’’

In his book: There Was a Country: A Personal History of Biafra, Prof. Achebe also argued passionately that Nigerians, especially the Hausa/Fulani and the Yoruba – resent and do not like the Igbos because of their cultural ideology that emphasizes ‘’change, individualism, and competitiveness.’’

He said that the Igbo culture emphasis on change, individualism and competitiveness, gave Igbo ethnic group an edge over the Hausa/Fulani who are hindered by a ‘’wary religion’’ and the Yoruba man who are hampered by ‘’traditional hierarchies.’’

The late Achebe described the Igbo, who are predominantly Republican and Catholic, as ‘’fearing no god or man, was ‘’custom-made to grasp the opportunities, such as they were, of the white man’s dispensations. And the Igbo did so with both hands.’’

According to Ekeke, ‘’our identity – who we are, our culture, entrepreneurship, innovation, creativity and hard-work, etc. are just some of the reasons the rest of Nigerians hate us – just like the world hate Jews today. That’s exactly how Biafrans are hated in Nigeria and in fact the World – thanks to British Empire.

‘’We must seek God’s divine intervention in this matter. Ndigbo must also let go their ego, pride, petty selfishness, envy, greed and unite to liberate their land and people from coming Islamisation, jihad and hell fire.

‘’No matter what we do in Nigeria, we Biafrans will never be loved in Nigeria. Until that fact sinks into our hearts and minds, and we do something about it, we will continue to be killed and destroyed in Islamic Nigeria.

‘’Your education, achievement, and success in America or Europe are absolutely useless and meaningless if you watch and do nothing while your people are being slaughtered like chickens and their land overtaken by the illiterate and uncircumcised Fulani herdsmen.

‘’The visionary writer, author, speaker and leadership guru – the late Dr. Myles Munroe, said that Success begins with identifying a problem and solving it.

‘’Thanks to Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and Radio Biafra, we now know our malaise in Nigeria. What we do with it is the key to our survival and success as a people specially gifted by Almighty God.’’