Internet Usage Soars 93% With Smartphone Growth

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) released new data showing that monthly internet usage in Nigeria climbed by 93.35 percent due to the proliferation of smartphones.

It reached an all-time high of 1,000,930.6 terabytes (1,000,930,600 gigabytes) in January 2025, up from 517,670.15 TB in January 2023.

This is because, during the period under review, the number of connections on 3G, 4G, and 5G climbed from 91.99 million (of 220.93 million connections) to 98.67 million (of 169.04 million total connections), highlighting a rise in smartphone penetration.

The decrease in the number of connections recorded in January 2025 can be explained by the fact that, as a result of an NCC audit, over 40 million connections were eliminated in 2024.

As of January 2025, Nigeria had 142.16 million internet users, and each user used 7.04 GB of data on average. The rise in smartphones has enabled data usage to expand.

According to Adia Sowho, the former chief marketing officer of MTN Nigeria, “many Nigerians now use smartphones as their primary computer.”

Airtel Nigeria reported in its quarter-end December 2024 report that its smartphone penetration rate climbed by 6.4 percent to 49.5 percent, and monthly data use per customer jumped to 11.2 GB from 8.8 GB.

MTN Nigeria stated in its six-month results for the period ending in June 2024 that its 4G network population coverage increased by 82%, and smartphone penetration increased by 55.9%.

According to GSMA, a worldwide tech organisation, in 2023, 59 percent of Nigerians in urban areas and 26 percent in rural regions will have smartphones.

The proliferation of smartphones is driving up social media usage, streaming content, and digital services. According to the GSMA, approximately 29 percent of Nigerians, or 58 million people, regularly use the internet, ensuring that the nation routinely consumes more data than the regional average.

According to GSMA, most Nigerians (85%) use mobile internet to make or receive video calls, 75% to view free online videos, and 54% to listen to free music.

Entry-level Chinese smartphones have contributed to the increase in smartphone adoption. According to Arnold Ponela, a senior research analyst at IDC, “Transsion brands and Xiaomi’s success, especially in the entry-level segment, significantly boosted shipments, driving robust growth in Nigeria.”

Since 2019, Nigerians have spent $3.82 billion on phones, including smartphones, with $2.83 billion (74.09 percent) originating from China, according to the International Trade Centre (ITC). “Chinese phones stand out in the Nigerian market due to their affordability, features, and targeted marketing strategies,” said Manish Pravinkumar, senior consultant for Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Canalys.

Sales of Transsion brands, which produce Tecno and Infinix, have increased domestically and outside the continent. As a result, the brand is now the fourth largest phone vendor globally, holding 15% of the worldwide smartphone market.

In spite of this expansion, Nigeria still has a large internet usage disparity. According to a recent GSMA survey, 120 million Nigerians lack access to mobile internet, primarily due to the high cost of this service.

The nation’s growing economic difficulties have been linked to the high price of smartphones. The National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS) president, Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said, “Mobile phones are a necessity, but what is happening now (the high cost of things) isn’t unique to ICT.”

According to industry experts, Nigeria’s smartphone market will grow in 2024, but the country’s young population and rising use of digital services will continue to drive smartphone penetration growth. Pravinkumar of Canalys pointed out that the country’s rising cost of living, which is fuelled by high inflation, has reduced the purchasing power of many Nigerians and increased demand for entry-level smartphones.