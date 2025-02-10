Inter Completes Signing of Petar Sučić

In a significant transfer move, Inter has finalized the signing of Croatian midfielder Petar Sučić.

According to reports, Sučić arrived in Milan today to undergo a medical examination, marking the final step in the transfer process.

The deal was agreed upon last week, with Sučić set to join Inter for the next season. As part of the plan, he will also be available for the Club’s World Cup. The transfer fee is reportedly €14 million, with an additional €2.5 million in add-ons and a sell-on clause for Dinamo Zagreb.

Sučić’s move to Inter is seen as a strategic signing for the club, bolstering their midfield options. The Croatian midfielder is expected to make an impact in the upcoming season, and his availability for the Club’s World Cup is a significant bonus.

The completion of Sučić’s transfer marks a significant milestone for Inter, as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

With the medical examination now underway, Sučić is poised to officially join the Inter ranks.

