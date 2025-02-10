Agunechemba: Investigate Killing of Innocent Individuals, Rein in Intrusive Tactics, Group Tells Soludo

As arguments rage over the operations of the newly inaugurated security initiative of the Anambra State Government codenamed “Operation Udo Ga Achi’ and its outfit, ‘Agunechemba,’ Governor Chukwuma Soludo has been advised to immediately look into allegations of killing of innocent individuals and human rights violations leveled against the outfit.

The Executive Director of a Rights group, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, made the call in a statement on Monday, which was made available to journalists.

Several criminal camps have been raided in the past month, and daredevil criminals either caught or neutralized, resulting in a seeming calm across parts of the state.

However, while some residents have applauded the operations, some quarters have criticized their modus operandi, alleging all forms of malpractice, especially using force to crack down on political opponents.

According to the RULAAC boss, Governor Chukwuma Soludo deserves commendation for his bold step in confronting the State’s growing violence, crime, and insecurity via the Agunechemba Security Outfit.

He, however, expressed worry over recent operations of Agunechemba’s actions, which reports indicated might have led to the deaths of innocent individuals mistakenly identified as criminals.

According to Nwanguma, the tragic incident not only called for urgent and transparent investigations to prevent the erosion of public trust in the state’s security measures but also for the intrusive tactics of the security outfit to be replaced with more strategic, scientific approaches.

He also advised the governor to publicly address the incidents to reaffirm his commitment to justice and human rights, stressing that the success of his administration’s security strategy hinged on accountability and the assurance that such tragedies would not be repeated.

“The Anambra State Security outfit, Agunechemba, is tasked with addressing the rising violent crimes in Anambra. It is imperative that they approach this fight with professionalism, strict adherence to due process, and respect for human rights, avoiding the crude methods previously employed by similar groups like the Bakassi Boys, which resulted in egregious human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings.

“Recent operations, particularly in Owere-Ezukala, have raised serious red flags. Reports indicate that Agunechemba’s actions may have led to the deaths of innocent individuals, mistakenly identified as criminals. This tragic incident calls for urgent and transparent investigations to prevent the erosion of public trust in the state’s security measures.

“The intrusive tactics used by the security outfit must be replaced with more strategic, scientific approaches, leveraging technology like drones for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. The goal should be to enhance operational effectiveness while protecting the rights of citizens,” he said.

Nwanguma insisted that the success of the Soludo administration’s security strategy hinges on accountability and the assurance that such tragedies will not be repeated.

Without this, he noted, the credibility of the governor and the Agunechemba outfit remains at risk.

