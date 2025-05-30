Instagram Fixes Battery Drain Problem on Android Phones

Android phone users recently noticed their batteries draining faster than usual, even when their phones were not in use.

The problem was traced back to the Instagram app, which was using up power in the background without any activity from users.

Many people shared their frustration online, wondering what was causing their phones to lose charge so quickly.

The issue became more concerning as it continued for several days without any clear explanation.

Some users tried to solve the problem on their own by switching to Instagram Lite or rolling back to older versions of the app.

A few even reported their devices heating up when they downgraded, adding more confusion to the situation.

Eventually, Google stepped in and confirmed that Instagram was indeed behind the battery problem.

The tech company advised Android users to install the latest version of the app, which was released on Wednesday, May 28.

According to Google, the new update should fix the issue for most users.

Those affected were urged to go to the Google Play Store and update to version 382.0.0.49.84.

However, Google did not share any specific reasons why Instagram was using so much battery in the first place.

It also did not name the exact Android models that were affected.

What is known for now is that all Pixel devices with the May system update were among those facing the issue.

Whether phones from other brands were also impacted is still uncertain.

While Instagram has not made any public statement about the matter, the app’s latest update appears to have stopped the unwanted battery usage.

Users who update to the new version should notice their phones lasting longer without sudden drops in battery life.