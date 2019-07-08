Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 6.9 magnitude quake

A strong, magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, triggering a tsunami warning and sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.

The quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres and was centred in the Molucca Sea between north Sulawesi and north Maluku, according to the USGS.

Indonesia’s geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities nearby.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but residents in the city of Ternate in North Maluku province described the panic when the quake hit.