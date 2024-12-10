In Conversations With Prof. Adibe: Anambra State Commissioner for Industries, Mr Christian Udechukwu To Discuss Issues Of Public Interest

Earlier, the Anambra State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Christian Udechukwu, urged Anambra citizens to take advantage of the low interest loans initiated by the state government to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He stated this at an event of the Anambra State Chapter of the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) maiden summit held in Awka.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns raised by Civil Servants in the state on the issue of owed salaries in one of his TV appearances, the member of the Anambra state executive council dismissed such development noting that the Soludo-led administration is people-focused and spends lots of time to relieve the pressure of the present economy off his people.

It is against this backdrop and other major issues of public interest that Thursday’s edition of, In Conversation With Prof. Adibe , on the The News Chronicle features Mr Christian Udechukwu, a notable Nigerian politician, to discuss key issues of public concern with Renowned Professor of Political Science, Prof. Jideofor Adibe.

See Details Below to Join the Conversation;

Time: Thursday, Dec 12, 2024 01:00 PM (WAT)

Click on the link to join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/91937839782?pwd=NpuIB9vV5Up3gSoAY4Ku70TLhvQ31L.1

Facebook Link: www.facebook.com/thenewschronicle1

