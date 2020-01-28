Imo NDLEA lauds citizens’ partnership towards agency’s success

Imo command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its successes in 2019 were largely due to the support of Imo residents.

The message of appreciation was contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Uche Sampson and made available to newsmen in Owerri today.

Sampson who also presented a review of the command’s performance in the year 2019, described Imo residents as well-meaning compatriots while urging them to toe the same path in the year 2020.

The statement listed some of the command’s achievements to include the arrest of 146 suspects and seizure of 225.32kg of illicit drugs.

Others were counseling of 48 persons who use drugs (PWUDs), rehabilitation of five drug-dependent persons, the conviction of eight drug peddlers and conduct of sensitization and enlightenment campaigns in sundry locations across the state.

According to the statement, “the command had a total of 55 drug cases pending in court as of Dec. 31, 2019, and the command was able to overcome challenges such as poor logistics and infrastructural decay as a result of massive support from the residents. On behalf of the Command, Our state commander, Mr. Nse Inam wishes to thank the good and well-meaning people of the state for the goodwill and moral support that we enjoyed from them in the year 2019.

“The command hopes that with improved logistics and necessary infrastructure, we will do more to serve you better in pursuit of the provisions of the NDLEA Act and in fulfillment of the strategic pillars of the National Drug Control Master Plan.”