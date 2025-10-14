IMF Set to Release Global Economic Outlook Amid Growing Market Uncertainty

Today, October 14, 2025, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will present its eagerly awaited World Economic Outlook (WEO) report at a hybrid press conference at the Meetings of the IMF–World Bank annually in Washington, D.C.

Fresh perspectives on worldwide economic trends, updated growth estimates, and regional predictions in light of persistent geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures will be sought for in the publication.

Among the flagship reports from the IMF, the WEO provides a thorough assessment of world economic performance and policy obstacles. Along with Petya Koeva Brooks and Denis Igan from the Research Department of the Fund, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of Research, will introduce it.

Economists and financial experts all around are attentively watching the briefing for insights on the IMF’s revised assessment of world recovery, trade opportunities, and the policy paths required to sustain expansion.

The News Chronicle reports that the report from the IMF comes at a critical time as many countries struggle with unpredictable inflation, supply chain interruptions, and unequal growth recovery. Given fluctuating oil prices, tightening global financial conditions, and continuing currency pressures, many observers anticipate the Fund to modify its growth estimates for developing nations, including Nigeria.

Also slated for release today is the Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR); this report evaluates important dangers endangering world financial networks and proposes measures to improve resiliency and stability. The briefing for the GFSR will be given at 10:15 a.m. Washington time at the IMF headquarters.

Following the events of the week, the IMF will host a news conference on the Fiscal Monitor on Wednesday, October 15, under the guidance of Vitor Gaspar, Director of the Department of Fiscal Affairs. The session is set to analyze public finance policies, global fiscal conditions, and sustainability prospects across key nations.

Meanwhile, the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24) will also meet today at the IMF headquarters to talk about “Structural Transformation Policies for Unlocking Growth Potential.” The meeting’s anticipated communiqué will draw attention to the shared position of developing countries on important topics like global liquidity, debt sustainability, climate finance, and international tax collaboration.

First Vice-Chair of the G-24 for 2025 will be Wale Edun, Finance Minister of Nigeria, hence highlighting the nation’s increasing influence in influencing world financial governance and policy debates.