I’m Not Interested– Ibrahim Chatta Reacts to Losing AMVCA Best Actor Award

Veteran Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has made it clear that he’s not concerned about winning the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), despite being nominated in the Best Lead Actor category.

Chatta, who was recognized for his performance in House of GAA, lost the award to fellow actor Femi Adebayo for his role in Seven Doors.

However, during an appearance on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast on Sunday, the actor dismissed the idea that the AMVCA recognition defines his career.

When host Isbae U jokingly told him to “pray to win AMVCA too,” Chatta calmly responded:

“I’m not interested.”

The 11th edition of the AMVCA was held in Lagos on Saturday night and celebrated some of Nollywood’s finest talents. But for Chatta, his passion for the craft outweighs the chase for trophies.

His comment has sparked conversations among fans, with many praising his humility and dedication to acting, regardless of industry accolades.