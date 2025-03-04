I’m Gov Sule’s Foot Soldier- Tigga Reveals

A Community Developer and member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Nasarawa state, Kefas Elisha Tigga has expressed his unwavering support for the Governor Abdullahi Sule led-administration in the state.

In an interview with The News Chronicle’s Political Clinic, on Monday March 3, Tigga who alleged that some members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party in the state want him out the party for what they described as his tendencies of disloyalty for the party, added that both the PDP and APC do not have an ideology.

He explained in parts; “Engineer Sule said it on Channels TV that he’s not contesting for the Senatorial seat in 2027. In my meeting with him, he did not discuss anything politics. He only said the time of politicking is over. This is the time for governance. He is my governor.

CLICK TO WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW:

As a citizen, I am governor Sule’s foot soldier but not as a politician. I remain under governor Sule but that does not mean that when he is wrong I would not pinpoint where he is wrong and when he is right, i should equally be confident to applaud him”.

He stated that as a Future Planter, interlacing with some Chieftains of the APC and the proclaimed leader of the G-5, known for its unrivalled support for Governor Abdullahi Sule, Ibrahim in the state is way of teaching people how to live in peace and harmony no matter the intensity of political discord.

READ ALSO: https://thenews-chronicle.com/nasarawa-protest-it-is-an-agitation-for-people-who-seek-liberation-tigga/

Responding to whether or not he has plans to join the ruling All Progressives’ Congress, Tigga who averred that when the time is right he would decide, added that most of the political parties are mere business centers.

Recall that prior to the Supreme Court verdict that declared Engineer Abdullahi Sule, as winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election, a group under the aegis of the Indigenous People Of Nasarawa State, led by one of its frontline conveners, Kefas Tigga, protested vehemently against what they described as the wrongful declaration of the election results in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Tigga, a staunch supporter of the PDP had earlier emphasized that the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP David Emmanuel Ombugadu rightfully won the gubernatorial election in the State adding that the indigenous people of Nasarawa State have suffered persecution arising from either their religious or ethnic beliefs.