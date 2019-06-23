I’ll beat Anthony Joshua again, he lacks boxing skills – Andy Ruiz

Current world heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz Jr, has stated that Anthony Joshua is not good at boxing and has vowed to beat him when they fight again.

In a new interview with BBC, he said: “The rematch is going to be the same. I am going to be more prepared and more ready. I know his flaws, I can do a lot better. The only thing he an do is just run around, he’s not good at boxing.

People thought I wasn’t going to do anything, I was too big, too overweight. I don’t want to say all the things I am going to change. There is going to be a lot of changing, I am going to come at a better weight this time. it’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr is set to take place in New York again at Madison Square Garden.

It was recently revealed there will be a range of dates available for them to stage the fight from November 16 and December 14.